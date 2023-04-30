(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A motorcyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries following a crash Saturday afternoon on April 29, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Shortly before 4 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of South Powers Boulevard and Milton East Proby Parkway on reports of a crash.

An investigation determined a motorcyclist was southbound on South Powers Boulevard while an SUV was traveling northbound. The motorcyclist was passing through the intersection on a green light when the SUV proceeded to make a left turn onto Milton East Proby Parkway causing the crash, according to CSPD.

Officers said the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the SUV sustained no injuries and was cited for a number of traffic offenses, stated CSPD. Alcohol and drugs were not a factor, per CSPD.