(COLORADO SPRINGS) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on the southeast side of Colorado Springs on Tuesday, Aug. 8 according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said on Tuesday at around 8:20 p.m. officers were called to the intersection of South Powers Boulevard and East Fountain Boulevard about a crash.

Police’s investigation revealed that a Jeep was traveling north on S. Powers Blvd. in the left turn lane for westbound E. Fountain Blvd. A motorcycle was traveling south on Powers. The Jeep turned left in front of the motorcycle causing the motorcycle to hit the passenger side of the Jeep.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries. Police said neither speed nor alcohol were determined to be factors in the crash.