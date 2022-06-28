COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash on June 18 was driving without lights on when he collided with a truck.

At 10:47 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, CSPD officers were dispatched to the area of Espanola Street and North Nevada Avenue regarding a truck vs motorcycle traffic crash. When officers arrived, they learned that the motorcycle was traveling south on Nevada Avenue without any lights on. As the motorcycle entered the intersection of Nevada and Espanola, it struck the left front fender of a pick-up truck traveling east on Espanola Street.

Members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department and AMR attempted to provide aid to the motorcycle rider, but their efforts were unsuccessful and the rider died of his injuries on scene. Speed and the fact that the motorcycle was riding without any lights on are considered factors in this investigation.

On Monday, June 20, the El Paso County Coroner’s office conducted an autopsy of the motorcycle rider. The motorcycle rider has been identified as 24-year-old Jacob Kuhel-Heinzel.

This is the 22nd fatal traffic crash in Colorado Springs this year. Of the 22 fatal crashes, 12 have involved motorcycles. At this time last year, there were 20 fatalities in Colorado Springs.