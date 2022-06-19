COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) reported the city’s 11th motorcycle fatality of 2022 Saturday evening.

At 10:47 p.m. a motorcycle was traveling southbound on Nevada Ave. at a high speed with no exterior lighting, based on witness statements. A truck was stopped at the intersection heading eastbound on Espanola.

As the truck went to cross the intersection, the motorcycle struck the drivers side front of the vehicle. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on scene due to his injuries.

CSPD says speed was a major factor in the crash.

The identity of the motorcyclist has not been disclosed by CSPD at this time.