(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A motorcycle rider has died after a crash at the intersection of North Nevada Avenue and East Platte Avenue, near the William Palmer statue, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said the crash happened on Sunday, April 2 at around 2:12 p.m., when police were called to the intersection of N. Nevada Ave. and E. Platte Ave. on reports of a vehicle versus motorcycle crash.

Once emergency personnel arrived, the motorcycle rider was immediately taken to the hospital.

Police said the vehicle was traveling westbound on E. Platte Ave. and attempting to turn left onto southbound N. Nevada Ave., while the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on E. Platte Ave. attempting to continue through the intersection.

When the vehicle turned left in front of the William Palmer statue, the motorcycle hit the vehicle. The motorcycle rider died at the hospital as a result of the crash.

CSPD’s Major Crash Team was called to the scene and is investigating.

E. Platte Ave. and N. Nevada Ave. were closed for several hours during the investigation.