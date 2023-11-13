(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital after a crash in the afternoon hours of Sunday, Nov. 12 according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said on Sunday at around 4 p.m. officers were called to the intersection of North Nevada Avenue and Mount View Lane south of Austin Bluffs Parkway about a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

The motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital with serious injuries before police arrived. The investigation showed the motorcycle was traveling north on N. Nevada Ave. when the other vehicle turned left to go eastbound on Mount View Ln.

The intersection was closed for several hours while the investigation was completed, Police said the initial investigation indicated that speed was a contributing factor in the crash.