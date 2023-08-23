(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man tried to run from a traffic stop and crashed in the afternoon hours of Tuesday, Aug. 22, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Police said on Tuesday, at around 3:15 p.m. a sergeant saw a motorcycle traveling east in the 4700 block of Barnes Road between Austin Bluffs Parkway and Oro Blanco Drive at an alleged high rate of speed.

The sergeant began a traffic stop and the motorcycle tried to get away. CSPD said the rider lost control and crashed in the 4900 block of Barnes Rd. sustaining road rash, before trying to run away on foot.

Police said the rider was taken into custody a short time later.