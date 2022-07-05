COLORADO SPRINGS — The driver of a motorcycle who was killed in a crash on June 24 in Colorado Springs ahs been identified.

Just after 3:30 p.m. on Friday, June 24, members of the Falcon Division of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), responded to the intersection of East Woodmen Road and Campus Drive on a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck.

Officers determined that the motorcycle was travelling east on Woodmen and the truck was travelling west, making a left turn to head south on Campus Drive. As the truck started to turn, the driver of the motorcycle tried to brake to avoid contact, and in doing so the driver of the motorcycle was ejected.

Both American Medical Response (AMR) and the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) rendered aid to the motorcycle driver but he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

On Monday, June 27, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy on the driver of the motorcycle, identifying him as 21-year-old Keyon Amos. This is the 23rd fatal traffic crash this year, with 13 of those being fatal motorcycle crashes. At this same time last year there were 20 fatal traffic crashes in Colorado Springs.