(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital after a crash closed I-25 for several hours on Sunday, Aug. 6, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said on Sunday at around 5 p.m., a motorcycle crash was reported on I-25 at mile marker 137, south of South Circle Drive. CSPD, Stratmoor Hills Fire Department, AMR, and the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to the crash.

The investigation revealed that the motorcyclist hit a guardrail several times before being ejected from the bike, and police said the motorcycle continued upright without a rider for several hundred feet.

According to CSPD, the motorcycle rider had severe, possibly life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. The rider was wearing a helmet during the crash, according to officers.

Police said southbound I-25 was limited to one lane for over two hours while police investigated.