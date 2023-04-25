(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A motorcycle and two vehicles were involved in an early morning crash at North Powers Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard on Tuesday, April 25 according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

On Tuesday morning around 1 a.m. CSPD officers were called to the area of N. Powers Blvd. and Palmer Park Blvd. about a motorcycle vs. vehicle crash. The motorcycle rider, who was wearing a helmet, was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening, but serious injuries.

According to CSPD, the motorcycle was traveling southbound on N. Powers Blvd. approaching the intersection of Palmer Park Blvd., while a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Palmer Park Blvd. turning left onto N. Powers Blvd.

Police said the vehicle reportedly had a green arrow while the motorcycle entered the intersection on a red light, and collided with the vehicle. The motorcycle without the rider then hit a third vehicle that was traveling eastbound on Palmer Park Blvd.

The Major Crash Team was called to the scene to investigate, and the intersection of N. Powers Blvd. and Palmer Park Blvd. was closed for several hours while the investigation was conducted.

CSPD said the investigation is ongoing, but speed appears to be a contributing factor.