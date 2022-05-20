COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department was called to S Academy Blvd. and Shelley Ave. regarding a crash involving a motor vehicle and pedestrian just before midnight.

Officers who arrived on scene determined that a vehicle traveling north on Academy Blvd. hit a pedestrian. The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

The Major Crash team has assumed the investigation. At this time, speed and alcohol are not factors of this investigation.