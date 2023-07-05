(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A mother and her child were shot at during a road rage incident that happened on Tuesday, July 4, officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were later able to locate and arrest the suspect.

According to CSPD, on Tuesday, at around 2:12 p.m., officers were called to the area of North Carefree Circle and Peterson Road about a report of shots fired. A mother called the police after she was driving in the area with her child when a man in a silver sedan began to road rage toward her.

The victim and the suspect are unknown to one another and police said the motive for the attack appears to be traffic-related only. The victim was able to evade the suspect, however, the suspect pursued the victim in his sedan and fired two shots from a handgun hitting the victim’s vehicle.

The mother and her child were not injured in the shooting. The mother was able to take a photo of the suspect’s vehicle and license plate number. Officers later found the suspect vehicle and arrested the suspect without incident after he entered his car and tried to drive away.

The suspect is facing two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder.