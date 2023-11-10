(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced it has paid the mortgages on the Colorado homes of El Paso County Deputy Andrew Peery and Air Force Technical Sergeant Daniel Orr.

“This Veterans Day, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation is honoring those who served our country, and those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms, by paying off the mortgages for the families they left behind,” wrote Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Andrew Perry

EPSO Deputy Andrew Peery was killed in the line of duty on Aug. 7, 2022, he had been with the department since 2016 and was a decorated SWAT operator for EPSO. Tunnel to Towers said Peery was a retired Army Staff Sergeant joining the Army in 2001 inspired by his father and brother who also served. Deputy Peery is survived by his wife Meghan and their two children.

“I can’t express how grateful I am that Tunnel to Towers has done this for me and my kids. It gives me something that I can always have…a place my kids will always have if life gets hard,” said Meghan Peery.

Air Force Technical Sergeant Daniel Orr

Courtesy: Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Daniel Orr passed away on Dec. 31 2022 due to service-related cancer. Orr has served for nearly two decades, first with the Army then with the Air Force, serving two tours in Iraq and two tours in South Korea. Orr is survived by his wife and four children.

Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller said, “This Veterans Day, we thank those who volunteered to step up and serve our country and acknowledge all they sacrificed to keep us and our country safe. For the loved ones of those heroes who protected us at home and abroad, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation stands with you in honoring your loved one’s memory and their enduring legacy of service.”