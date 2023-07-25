(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — Manitou Springs with the assistance of two grants will be adding to its water storage with an additional water tank that will be built at no cost for those living in Manitou Springs.

The City of Manitou Springs said it received $953,600 from the State of Colorado Department of Local Affairs’ Energy/Mineral Impact Assistance Fund (EIAF) and $1,354,775 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The city said the support ensures that the city can progress with the expansion of water storage facilities without affecting the existing Water Enterprise Fund.

The city said the funds will cover the infrastructure connecting the new tank to the water treatment plant and integrating it into the city’s water system. The grants will also fund a replacement of a portion of the water line that connects the Mesa Tank to the water system.

“With this significant step forward, we are ensuring the continuity of water quality, bolstering system redundancy, and reinforcing fire suppression capabilities,” said Denise Howell, City Administrator for the City of Manitou Springs “Furthermore, this endeavor grants us the opportunity to efficiently repair the existing Mesa Tank, minimizing any disruptions to our water storage operations.”