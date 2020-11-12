More than $45,000 in stolen property returned after multiple arrests

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department Falcon Investigations Unit arrested six people tied to 51 different burglary cases across Colorado Springs and El Paso County.

According to Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), in September, detectives investigated a burglary that happened off of Montebello Square Dr. After the initial investigation, a search warrant was executed in the 5700 block of Pepperdine Pt. with the assistance of the Colorado Springs Police Department Tactical Enforcement Unit, the Motor Vehicle Theft Unit, and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division Criminal Intelligence Unit.

During the execution of the warrant, six people were taken into custody:

31-year-old Ryan Utley was charged with Possession of Weapon by Previous Offender, Burglary, Trespass, Motor Vehicle Theft, and ID Theft.

33-year-old Michael Utley was charged with Burglary and Motor Vehicle Theft.

31-year-old Anthony Slater was charged with three counts of Motor Vehicle Theft and Narcotics.

40-year-old Katina Dones was charged with Motor Vehicle Theft and unrelated warrants.

23-year-old Hannah Wiekert and 26-year-old Brianna Tilson were taken into custody on unrelated warrants.

CSPD stated that the search warrant led to evidence of several construction site burglaries, residential burglaries, and motor vehicle thefts.

One of the residential burglaries involved the theft of two handguns.

Two of the people arrested, Ryan and Michael Utley, have been federally indicted on weapons charges. Additional charges for other cases are pending.

CSPD added the investigation led to the findings of two storage units that contained numerous stolen items. So far, 25 cases in the Colorado Springs area and 26 cases in the El Paso County area have been identified, as well as more than $45,000 in stolen property has been returned.

This was largely because tools were engraved/marked, and serial numbers were recorded when police reports were completed, according to Springs police.

Detectives have recovered several additional items believed to be stolen, including power tools, hand tools, construction materials, bicycles, and golf clubs. These recovered items have been posted on the Colorado Springs Police Department website.