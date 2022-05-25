COLORADO SPRINGS — The Home Depot Foundation, Volunteers of America and Spark the Change Colorado have teamed up with more than 200 volunteers to revamp housing for formerly homeless veterans.

“The Home Depot Foundation has a half a billion dollar commitment to veterans. And to date, we’re at the $400 million mark. So when it comes to veterans over 35,000 of our associates are veterans. So it’s something that’s very personal to us,” said Joe Wimberley, Team Depot Senior Manager with The Home Depot Foundation.

Freedom Springs, a supportive housing unit for dozens of formerly homeless veterans in Colorado Springs will be renovated to include many new and improved features.

Team Depot, The Home Depot’s associate volunteer force, will install new raised beds, a serenity garden, seating areas with shade, picnic tables, a dog park as well as other general landscaping needs. They will also build a bus stop, new bookshelves and paint a mural alongside the courtyard fence and community gym.

“We help over 200 local nonprofits in Colorado succeed in whatever they’re doing. We try to help people find a way to give back to the community. We find volunteers for projects we work with corporations to give back to the community. So we have hundreds of opportunities for people to get involved,” said Brooks Bryant, Spark the Change Colorado, COO.

Freedom Springs currently houses 50 at-risk veterans and their families. The facility provides wrap-around services for those who live at the house. For those who have experienced homelessness before finding Freedom Springs, they call Freedom Springs a blessing that’s changed their lives.

Since 2011, The Home Depot Foundation has invested $400 million in veteran causes. The company has more than 35,000 veterans and military spouses as associates of the company. Over the past 10 years, The Home Depot Foundation has helped renovate and enhance more than 50,000 veteran homes and facilities, to ensure more of the nation’s heroes have a place to call home.