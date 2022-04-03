COLORADO SPRINGS — Drivers should be prepared for lane closure, alternating lanes, and crews on the roads as progress continues being made in the Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement Project.

Colorado Department of Transportation and SEMA Construction are continuing work on improvements to I-25 between South Academy Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue (Mile Point 135-127). Current work includes widening the Clover and Dry Wash Bridges, constructing substructure for the I-25 bridges over South Academy, hauling dirt and building up the embankment for the I-25 roadway.

There will be alternating left and right lane closures, on north- and southbound I-25 (between MP 127-135) Monday, April 4 through Thursday, April 7, during evening hours, to allow crews to perform earthwork in the median and to repair damaged guardrail. In addition, there will be single lane closures Tuesday, April 5 from 9 am to 3 pm on northbound I-25 (between MP 128-135) for emergency pothole repairs.

There will be increased construction at the Dry Wash bridge as crews work on the piers and pier caps. With the variable nature of construction related to I-25 lane closures, please eliminate distractions and drive the posted speed limit to safely arrive at your destination.

Flagging operations will continue on Charter Oak Ranch Road with intermittent shoulder closures Monday through Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., allowing crews to safely continue work on the drainage system and dirt work. Please use extra caution when driving through the work zone.

Motorists are encouraged to register for text alerts by Texting MAMSIP to 888-970-9665



A Courtesy Patrol will be driving the work zone and will respond to incidents when notified. Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and holidays.

Image courtesy of CDOT

Traffic Impacts

I-25 between MP 127 and 135

Monday, April 4 through Thursday, April 7, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. (nightly), alternating left and right lane closures on southbound I-25 to allow crews to perform earthwork in the median, repair damaged guardrail and install barrier.

Monday, April 4 through Thursday, April 7, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m. (nightly), alternating left and right lane closures on northbound I-25 to allow crews to perform earthwork in the median and repair guardrail.

Santa Fe Avenue and Charter Oak Ranch Road

Flagging operations with intermittent shoulder closures continue on Charter Oak Ranch Road and Santa Fe Avenue Monday, April 4 to Saturday, April 9, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Closures are necessary to allow trucks access to and from the job site and to allow crews to work on the drainage system.