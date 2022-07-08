MONUMENT, Colo. — The Monument Police Department (MPD) is alerting the community to be on alert for scam callers who pose as law enforcement officers asking for money.

MPD has been made aware of individuals claiming to work for the police department and attempting to collect fraudulent payments.

If you receive a phone call from a scammer who claims you have an unpaid balance, do not give any personal or financial information.

If you have concerns, call 719-390-5555 and request to speak with an officer, or call 719-481-3253 and speak with the Court Clerk.