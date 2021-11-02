Monument Police, Tri-Lakes Monument and Toys for Tots event accepting donations

MONUMENT, Colo.– Santa will be teaming up with the Monument Police Department, the Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Department and Toys for Tots to deliver toys and good cheer to families in need in the Tri-Lakes area.



Santa and his First Responder Elves will have selected families visit them at the Monument Police Department on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Santa is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying families with hardships or needs.



If you know a family who would benefit from this event, submit the following information in the below

format to Santa@tomgov.org no later than Monday, Dec. 13:



• Name and age of child/children in the household

• Name of parent(s)

• Address

• Phone number

• Brief description of why the family is a good candidate.



Families will be chosen based on the description of need in the nomination, so please provide details within your submission.



All toys collected will be donated to Santa on Patrol. If you are considering donating to any program this

holiday season, we encourage you to remember our local children and their needs.



New, unwrapped toys may be dropped off at the Monument Police Department or at any Toys 4 Tots box located at various businesses throughout the Tri-Lakes area. We encourage all gift cards to be delivered to the Monument Police Department.



Toys should be dropped off no later than on Friday, Dec. 13, at 5:00 p.m., so there is time to get ready for delivery by Santa and his elves.



Please contact Sgt. Andrew Romano (aromano@tomgov.org) if you have any questions.



“In my 30 plus years of law enforcement, I cannot remember a more important time for police

officers to expand our level of trust, build better communication and develop strong relationships

with our community’s youth than now,” Chief Sean Hemingway said. “Many times, our youth see our officers only during a crisis or while enforcing laws. Please help us show our children in Monument the personal side of our officers by donating to this great cause! This program will certainly make the difference in some

families lives.”