MONUMENT, Colo. — An officer of the Monument Police Department (MPD) was taken to a hospital after being exposed to narcotics following a drug bust on Thursday.

At around 6:55 p.m., Monument Police were called to DaVita Medical Group on Jackson Creek Parkway on reports of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot.

Police discovered that the driver of the vehicle had a warrant out for her arrest. During a search, officers found drug paraphernalia and narcotics inside the vehicle. Police say the narcotics in question are unknown until it is tested by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

While investigating, an MPD officer began to feel sick and was taken to a hospital for evaluation by ambulance. The officer was released from the hospital a few hours later. MPD has not disclosed the exact source of what may have caused the officer to feel sick. According to MPD, the officer appears to be recovering well.

The suspect, 27-year-old Kaitlyn Lynch of Fulton, Missouri, was arrested for narcotics, other pending charges and her outstanding warrant.