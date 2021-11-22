Monument Police Department partnering with Walmart to deliver Thanksgiving dinners

MONUMENT, Colo.– The Monument Police Department and Walmart are partnering to give and deliver Thanksgiving dinners to a few families in the Tri-Lake area.

The meals donated by Walmart will be distributed to families identified by the Monument Police Department through collaboration with the local school district and other community organizations.

Each meal will feed a family of four to six individuals and includes a turkey as well as traditional side dishes.

Meals are being delivered this week on Tuesday, Nov. 23, starting at 5:00 p.m by officers and Walmart staff.