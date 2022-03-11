MONUMENT, COLO – Palmer Ridge High School is helping make a wish come true for a little boy this weekend.

Every year the school participates in Wish Week, a spirit week themed around Make-A-Wish. The students plan and manage it entirely, with guidance from an adult advisor. The schools feature a wish kid and center their fundraising activities around that child. This year it was Elliot. The 7-year-old had leukemia but is now cancer-free. He also loves outdoor activities, and his make-a-wish was to have a camper to enjoy his favorite things with his family.

On Friday, Palmer Ridge High School students honored Elliot during an all-school assembly with activities, decorations, and entertainment-themed around Elliot’s wish. That included a basketball game between three Palmer High School students and three staff members. Elliot’s family also received that camper he had so badly wanted.



“He’s pretty shy, so we had some ideas to get him involved, but he kinda wanted to sit back and watch, which is okay. But yeah, I’m just glad he was able to be here, and he sat in his little chair and watched everyone support him,” said Morgan Scarsbrook, a senior at Palmer Ridge High School.

Elliot’s wish does not stop there. The students and community will gather again at the east rink of monument ice rinks on Saturday night to cheer on Elliot and his hockey team as they scrimmage against the Palmer Ridge boys’ hockey team.