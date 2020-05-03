Monument church received over three tons of food in donation drive-thru

MONUMENT – The St. Peter Catholic Church hosted a drive-up food donation on Saturday morning. The church was collecting for the Tri-Lakes Cares Organization.

Tri-lakes Cares is an emergency, self-sufficiency and relief program looking to help those right now feeling the financial challenges due to the coronavirus.

They had over three tons of food and several hundred dollars donated to give to the Tri-Lakes Cares group. The church stated nearly 500 cars came through to donate.

Organizers of the event said they hoped it was a good way to get people of their church and others outside of their homes while still practicing social distancing.