(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Monster Jam returns to Colorado Springs starting Friday, April 28, to Sunday, April 30.

Tickets are on sale on the Broadmoor World Arena’s website and range in price from $23 to $65 plus applicable fees. Tickets can also be purchased at the Pikes Peak Center Box Office.

Feld Entertainment said fans will get to see world-class drivers show off their skills and race in fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. Engineered to perfection, the 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks push all limits in Freestyle, Skills, and Racing competitions.

Courtesy: Feld Entertainment

The Stadium Series Red Champion will receive an automatic bid to the Monster Jam World Finals® to compete for the title of World Champion. The 2023 Monster Jam World Finals will be held in Nashville on July 1.

During the weekend there will be the Monster Jam Pit Party. Fans will get a chance to see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, get autographs, and take pictures.

Feld Entertainment said the Pit Party is the only place that allows people to get up close access to the Monster Jam teams and get an insider’s look at how these trucks are built to stand up to the competition.