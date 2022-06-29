DENVER, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will administer 200 doses of a monkeypox vaccine to help further prevent the spread of the virus.

The JYNNEOS vaccine is a fully FDA-approved two-dose vaccine, with doses given four weeks apart. The vaccine can help keep people from getting sick at all if they receive it within four days of exposure to the monkeypox virus. If they get the vaccine between four and 14 days after exposure, it can help prevent severe illness but may not completely prevent infection.

Two hundred vaccines are now available to men who are aged 18 years and older who are gay, bisexual, or those who have sex with men who have had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last 14 days.

Anyone can get monkeypox through close contact with someone who has the virus, but epidemiological data on recent cases suggest there is a heightened risk for these groups. Anyone who believes they have been in close contact with someone who has monkeypox in the last 14 days also qualifies for the vaccine. These criteria are aligned with CDC guidance.

CDPHE will administer the limited supply of vaccines on Thursday, June 30 and Friday, July 1, in the Denver metro area. Eligible, high-risk Coloradans must request an appointment online, which will include a symptom screening process where Coloradans can self-attest to their eligibility, and receive a follow-up confirmation email to schedule a vaccine appointment.

Those who are unable to receive vaccination through CDPHE and think or know they have been exposed to monkeypox should contact a health care provider as soon as possible.