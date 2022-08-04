PROWERS COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has notified the community of a confirmed case of monkeypox in Prowers County.

CDPHE says the risk to the general public continues to be low.

“The purpose of this communication is to let the public know that monkeypox has been confirmed in our community and the risk to the public is low. To maintain the confidentiality of individuals, no further information will be shared about this case or future cases,” said Meagan Hillman, Director of Prowers County Public Health and Environment (PCPHE).

Colorado currently has 79 confirmed cases. The World Health Organization declared the current monkeypox outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

Monkeypox can spread through:

Direct skin-to-skin contact with rash lesions

Sexual/intimate contact, including kissing

Living in a house and sharing a bed with someone

Sharing towels or unwashed clothing

Respiratory secretions through prolonged face-to-face interactions

Monkeypox is NOT spread through:

Casual brief conversations

Walking by someone with monkeypox

Symptoms

Symptoms usually appear one to two weeks after infection. Coloradans can help prevent the spread of monkeypox by avoiding close physical contact with individuals who have acquired monkeypox, wearing a high-quality mask if they will be spending time in close contact with someone experiencing symptoms of monkeypox, and contacting a health care provider as soon as possible if they experience symptoms.

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

Respiratory symptoms (sore throat, nasal congestion, or cough)

A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appear on the face, inside the mouth, and other parts of the body like hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus) Rashes go through different stages before healing completely. The illness typically lasts two to four weeks. Sometimes, individuals get a rash first, followed by other symptoms. Others only experience a rash.



Vaccinations

The JYNNEOS vaccine is a fully FDA-approved two-dose vaccine. Doses are given four weeks apart. If received between four and 14 days after exposure, the vaccine can he;p prevent severe illness but may not completely prevent infection.

Due to the extremely limited national vaccine supply, PCPHE can only use allocated vaccines for close contacts identified by public health officials.