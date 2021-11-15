Monday funeral set for family members killed in murder-suicide in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — On Monday, a funeral for family members killed in a murder-suicide at a home in El Paso County in late October, will be held in Colorado Springs.

That day, law enforcement officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Pleier Drive in Gleneagle, on a report of someone who was seriously injured and needed help. When El Paso County Deputies entered the home, they discovered the bodies of two adults and two children.

We’ve since learned the identities of the victims: 50-year-old Yvette M. Siegert-Kreb, 13-year-old Felicity Kreb, and nine-year-old Barrett Kreb. The suspect was identified as 55-year-old Christof Kreb.

“We want people to learn from what happened,” Morgan Kreb, the eldest Kreb sibling, told FOX21 News. “Mental health is not a joke, and COVID has made it so much harder for everyone.”

All four family members will be laid to rest Monday afternoon, following a service at New Life Church on Voyager Parkway.

Family members welcome all extended family, friends, and community supports who wish to attend.

If you or someone you know is battling with mental health illness, call the Colorado Crisis Services Hotline at 1-844-493-8255, or text “TALK” to 38255.