(SALIDA, Colo.) — Monarch Mountain has officially opened for the 2023 ski season Thursday, Dec. 1.

Lift operating hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lifts running will include Caterpillar, Tumbelina, Panorama and Pioneer. Open runs have yet to be determined.

“We could not be more excited to welcome everyone back up to Monarch, it’s going to be a great season!” said General Manager and Chief Operations Officer, Randy Stroud.

Monarch relies completely on natural precipitation to open, according to a press release. The most recent storm cycle has provided enough coverage to open 4 of its 7 lifts. Monarch is one of the few remaining ski areas in Colorado that does not make snow.

The Rental Shop, Elation Sports, Ski and Ride School, Sidewinder Saloon, Java Stop, and Flyby Burritos will be open. The Children’s Center and Kaleidoscope Tubing Park will open at a later date. Uphill access will reopen after first chair on Thursday. Uphill users must have an Uphill Pass and follow all designated routes and policies.

Reservations to ski or ride are not required, though Monarch does recommend pre-purchasing online by 11 p.m. the night before your arrival.

Monarch Mountain is also hosting an inventory reduction sale at the Crest starting Nov. 30 through Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The ski area acquired the retail location and scenic tramway in October and plans to renovate the space to best fit the needs of those who recreate in the area.

More information about open terrain, amenities and operating hours is available on Monarch Mountain’s website.