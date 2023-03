A view of Monarch Mountain ski resort and parking lot from a ski lift

(CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo.) — Monarch Mountain Ski Area will be closed Sunday, March 5, due to extremely high winds.

Monarch Mountain and Monarch Pass could see gusts up to 80mph. West winds will be dangerous all day, with steady winds between 40-50mph.

This will cause areas of blowing snow and dangerous visibility across western Chaffee County, parts of Hwy 50 and mountain passes.

Monarch Mountain and Monarch Pass are under a High Wind Warning from 8:00am – 7:00pm Sunday.