Momma bear and cubs spotted in Colorado Springs

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of video footage from Kristi Smith.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– A momma bear and two cubs were spotted last week in Colorado Springs.

A viewer sent this video to FOX21 News of the trio rummaging through some trash near The Broadmoor. 

Courtesy of viewer Kristi Smith.

This is a great reminder to purchase bear-proof trash cans as the bear population is experiencing hyperphagia–a time where they consume thousands of calories to prepare for their winter hibernation.

With a nose that’s 100 times more sensitive than ours, a bear can smell food five miles away. 

According to the National Parks Service, once a bear has found easily accessible food, it will overcome its wariness of people and visit the site of the food often. 

Should you see a bear, give it lots of space and safely remove yourself from the area so the animal can go on its way. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 