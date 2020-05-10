Mom warns other parents after son falls out of second-story window

COLORADO SPRINGS – A local mom is warning other parents about child window safety after her son fell out of a window on the second story of their home.

“Accidents happen and I did beat myself up for a long time,” Carrie Rowden, mom of 4-year-old Theo said.

She said she sent Theo upstairs for time out and when she went up there about two minutes later she said the room was empty.

“I noticed the screen was pushed out, so I ran and looked to see what was going on and saw him laying on the concrete,” Rowden said.

She said from there everything moved so fast. She ran downstairs and called 911 and yelled for help cause she said she knew it would be a few minutes before paramedics arrived.

Once they arrived at the hospital she said Theo was placed in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. She said the next day he had to have surgery on his skull and two days later he was finally released.

“The neurosurgeon, who did an amazing job, said this is the third case this year she’s encountered so she said it’s not surprising to them to see this kind of accident happen,” Rowden said.

She said now just a few weeks later Theo is healing up great, but she wants other parents to be aware of child window safety.

“Even if they don’t think this would happen to their child. That is the very important thing,” Rowden said.

Since the accident, Rowden said they have finally found a window that will keep Theo safe. She said she hopes by telling her story other parents will install protection on their windows.

“I received numerous comments from other parents that they hadn’t looked into window safety and it was something they had overlooked,” Rowden said.