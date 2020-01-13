Mom turns to billboards to search for son’s murderer

COLORADO SPRINGS – It’s been a little over two months since officials found 27-year-old Thomas Anthony Faircloths body and his mom is still searching for answers.

“I need some answers. I need to know who did this to my baby that is all,” Kellie Faircloth-Chelette said.

On Saturday November 2nd, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reported that a man was found dead at a vacant lot near Galley Road and Powers Blvd.

EPCSO has since ruled the death as a homicide. They stated they found suspicious injuries on the 27-year-old’s body. Officials have been interviewing people who might have information that led to his death.

Kellie has now turned to a larger than life way to try and figure out who killed her son. She now has a digital billboard with his face on it, in different parts of Colorado Springs, with the words “WHO MURDERED ME?”

“There is somebody out there, sitting out there, that knows something. If they see it enough maybe they will walk by and think ‘you know what, I might just call.’ That is what I am hoping for,” Kellie said.

As of Sunday, the digital message is being shown on billboards at the cross-section of Galley Road and Powers Boulevard and at the cross-section of Hwy 24 and Peterson Road.

Kellie and her family also made a trip out to Colorado Springs right after the new year to put up additional flyers in areas that Anthony often seen at.

“I spent several hours around Cimarron Hills posting up flyers where I think he may have frequented,” Kellie said.

If you have any information that could help please contact the EPCSO or Crime Stoppers. All tips can remain anonymous.