(DENVER) — A man has pled guilty to willfully injuring federal property after setting fire to a post office in Moffat, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado (DA).

Donald Albert Renner, 71, caused approximately $12,000 of total damage to a Moffat Post Office after using gasoline to start a fire outside the building, per the DA.

In the early morning of July 16, 2021, Renner used gasoline as an accelerant to start a fire outside the Moffat Post Office located on 17363 Highway 17. Smoke and thermal damage from the fire were found both on the exterior and interior of the post office, inside a blue collection box near the entrance and on the surrounding concrete in front of the post office, according to the DA.

Fire investigators recovered two carpet samples from inside the post office and one sample from a mat outside, which had traces of gasoline.

Judge William J. Martinez presided over the change of plea hearing and set sentencing for April 26, 2023. This case was jointly investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office. The prosecution is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Albert Buchman.