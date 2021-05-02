Mobile Nursing School Lab offering courses for Colorado students

COLORADO – Nursing instructors are hitting the road, bringing school to students. Destinations Career Academy of Colorado shifted gears when schools closed during the pandemic.

“It will be fully equipped with hospital beds. It’ll look just like a hospital room or a nursing home room. Students just being able to do their clinicals this year is very exciting for them,” said Sharri Bossman, RN with Destinations Career Academy of Colorado.

Destinations Career Academy of Colorado received $60,000 in funding to create a mobile nursing lab. The lab will bring hands-on education to remote CNA students across the state, allowing them to complete lab hours needed for their clinical rotations and receive industry-level training.

“The students are great and so thrilled being able to come together and work together to get the labs done, thinking they weren’t going to because of COVID. But we were able to follow all the guidelines necessary and get them their time needed,” said Bossman.

Instructors say the idea was born from this pandemic but it will be a permanent option.

“The more mobile labs we can create throughout the state of Colorado will definitely help get access to more people who thought they maybe weren’t able to get their lab work done. We definitely need more staff in all positions of the healthcare field to help people out,” said Bossman.

You can register for courses for the 2021-2022 school year. The mobile lab will be fully up and running for the school year.

The nursing shortage in Colorado is twice the national average, according to the National League for Nursing. As the need for as qualified nurses across the state continues to grow, this mobile option is hoping to help.