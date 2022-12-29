(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A person has died after a fire at a mobile home in the 5000 block of Derby Drive in Colorado Springs according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

At around 1:25 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29 CSFD tweeted that they were on the scene of a fire at 5034 Derby Drive moments later fire crews had the fire under control and that a victim had been brought out of the home and was receiving medical attention, however, CSFD said the fire had resulted in a death.

CSFD will investigate the cause and origin of the fire. The cause and manner of death of the victim of the fire will be investigated by the Colorado Springs Police Department.