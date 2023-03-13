(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Mitchell High School and School District 11 have announced a partnership with Peak Education, a mentoring and college access organization that helps low-income graduates access college or post-secondary education.

For 26 years, Peak Education has worked with low-income students in Districts 2, 11, and 14 to provide programming starting in 7th grade through students’ post-secondary pathways. According to Peak Education, nearly 100% of Peak Education Scholars graduate high school on time and over 90% of recent cohorts have entered a post-secondary option.

“Our goal at Peak Ed is to serve communities who would most benefit from the opportunities we provide. We are thrilled to partner with the leadership at Mitchell to work collaboratively to develop tangible pathways for students post-high school,” says Carlos Jimenez, Peak Education CEO.

Peak Education said they will work with two cohorts at Mitchell High School; rising sophomores and incoming 8th-grade students, and provide programming and mentorship to the students and their families through 12th grade and beyond.

“Having strong relationships with community partners is a key part of our strategy to revitalize the Mitchell High School Experience,” said Mitchell High School principal George Smith. “Peak Education’s proven model will not only positively impact the students being directly served, but it will also have a ripple effect on college and career readiness throughout our building.”

Mitchell High School will be the second District 11 high school to partner with Peak Education. The first was Palmer High School.