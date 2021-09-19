Mission to Zero Poker Ride aims to reduce veteran suicide rates

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Saturday, Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center and the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association teamed up for a poker run.

It was part of the mission to reduce the number of veterans who take their lives by surrounding them with a supportive community.

“The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association was founded off the principal of comradery and establishing the comradery that we all had in the military and especially in combat and we all have that in common,” Walter Cottrell said.

“We need to help all veterans in need and especially with 22 veteran suicides a day, higher than the national average, we owe it to them to make sure they have a fighting change to live a productive life,” Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center Executive Director Robert McLaughlin explained.

For more information about Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center, click here.