(DIVIDE, Colo.) — The Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is looking for a missing woman who was last seen near Divide and reported missing on Tuesday, July 4.

TCSO said 59-year-old Jeannie Rhoades was reported missing by a family member on Tuesday, reporting that Rhoades had walked away with no identification, no vehicle, and no cell phone. TCSO said Rhoades was last seen near Anemone Lane in Tranquil Acres near Divide.

Courtesy: Teller County Sheriff’s Office

Rhoades is described as 5’7″ 130 lbs, with curly blond shoulder-length hair and blue eyes.

If you have seen Rhoades or have any information contact TCSO at (719) 687-9652.