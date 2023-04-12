(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for a teen who was reported missing on Friday, April 7. CSPD said the teen is at risk and needs medication.

According to CSPD, 14-year-old Tyquan Taylor was reported missing on April 7 by his family. He was last seen at his school on North Union Boulevard in Colorado Springs.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

Taylor is 5′ tall, 80 lbs., with light brown curly hair, and brown eyes. Taylor was last seen wearing a puffy black coat, beige pants, black Vans high-tops, and a black backpack.

Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to call the CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.