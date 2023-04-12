(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for a teen who was reported missing on Friday, April 7. CSPD said the teen is at risk and needs medication.
According to CSPD, 14-year-old Tyquan Taylor was reported missing on April 7 by his family. He was last seen at his school on North Union Boulevard in Colorado Springs.
Taylor is 5′ tall, 80 lbs., with light brown curly hair, and brown eyes. Taylor was last seen wearing a puffy black coat, beige pants, black Vans high-tops, and a black backpack.
Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to call the CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.