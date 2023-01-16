(EL PASO COUNTY) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is searching for a missing 13-year-old last seen in the Security-Widefield area.

According to EPSO, 13-year-old Edgar was last seen on Jan. 15 at around 8:30 p.m. He left his home at the 7200 block of Sullivan Circle in the Security-Widefield on foot.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

EPSO said Edgar was last seen wearing a black sweater, black jeans, and black shoes. Deputies say he may have been picked up by friends in route to Denver.

If you see Edgar, please call (719) 390-5555.