(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old who may possibly be in Fountain.

FPD said 16-year-old Brayden Rule packed up all his belongings from his home and was last seen on Monday, May 29. Rule is believed to be in the Fountain area or possibly around Branson or Joplin, Missouri.

Courtesy: Fountain Police Department

Rule is described as 5’7″, weighing about 97 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Rule is asked to contact FPD through the El Paso County Communications Center at (719) 390-5555; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the FPD tip line at (719) 382-4200 or Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867.