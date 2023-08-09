(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sent out a Missing Senior alert for 72-year-old Alvin “Dean” Yoder.

Yoder is described as a white man with grey hair and green eyes. He is 5’07” tall, and weighs 265 pounds. He was last seen in the area of Taos Circle and South Santa Fe Avenue in Fountain.

Courtesy: Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Yoder was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts with grey stripes on the side or dark blue/black sweatpants.

CBI said Yoder has numerous medical conditions which require medications and oxygen that he is without. He was last seen in a wheelchair and has cognitive impairment which may affect his memory.

If you see him, CBI asked that you call 911 or the Fountain Police Department at 719-390-5555.