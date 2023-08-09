(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sent out a Missing Persons Alert for 85-year-old Reues Boltazar-Deleon.

Boltazar-Deleon was last seen on the 3700 block of Parker Boulevard in Pueblo. He is a Hispanic male, has gray hair, brown eyes, is 5’5″ tall, and 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a gray tee shirt, blue jeans, dark gray shoes, a baseball cap, sunglasses, uses and uses a walker. Boltazar-Deleon only speaks Spanish and is blind in one eye, according to CBI. He also suffers from a Cognitive disability.

If seen CBI is asking you to call 911 or the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502.