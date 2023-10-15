(PUEBLO Colo.) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sent out a Missing Senior alert for 74-year-old Mary “Jane” Jacobs.

Jacobs is 5’04” tall, 150 pounds with blonde/gray hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen on Oct. 13 around 5 p.m. in the area of Bronquist and Newton Drive in Pueblo driving a gold 2020 Ford Escape with Colorado license plate BKXV91. She was last seen wearing a robe, sweatpants, and pink and black flip-flops. Jacobs has a tattoo on her right hip and scars from surgery on her back.

CBI says Jacobs suffers from cognitive impairment and needs medication. If seen you are asked to call 911, or the Pueblo Police Department at (719) 583-6250.