(ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation put out a Missing Senior Alert for 70-year-old Gregory Cline.

Cline is a white man with gray hair and brown eyes, is 5’11” tall and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen on Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m. driving a 2001, white Ford F150 with Arizona license plate 222S1 heading southbound on C-470 at Morrison Road. Cline was wearing jeans, a white shirt, black boots, and a green hat.

CBI says Cline has a cognitive disability and is dependent on medication. If seen, you are asked to call 911 or the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office at (303) 795-4711.