MISSING: Police searching for missing at-risk adult last seen in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are asking for the community’s help to locate an at-risk missing woman who was last seen at her home in Colorado Springs.

32-year-old Rachael Luff was last seen near the 800 block of Dawn Break Loop. Her family reported her missing around 8 a.m. Sunday. Authorities believe she left on foot.

Area that Rachael Luff was last seen in

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), Luff is considered an at-risk adult because of several medical diagnosis, including an intellectual or developmental delay. In addition, she requires the use of prescription medication that she does not have with her.

Luff is 5’06” and weighs 140 pounds. She has light brown hair and hazel eyes. Police do not know what Luff is wearing, but officers believe she may be trying to conceal her identity by covering her face.

At this point, foul play is not suspected.

Anyone with information about Luff’s whereabouts is asked to contact CSPD’s communications center at (719) 444-7000.

Luff was previously reported missing on Sept. 12, 2021. However, CSPD reported she had been found on Sept. 13, 2021. It is important to note she has not been missing since Sept. 12. Instead, a new missing person alert has been issued.