(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — The City of Manitou Springs said that on Friday, Nov. 10 the dead body of 23-year-old Corbin Debautte a previously missing person out of Louisiana believed to be in Manitou Springs was found.

On Oct. 18, 2023, the Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) found an abandoned vehicle believed to be driven by Debautte who was reported missing from Slidell, Louisiana on Oct. 10, 2023.

Debautte was last seen in the 400 block of Pawnee Avenue walking toward Red Mountain. The City said authorities searched the area on Oct. 18 but were unable to find Debautte nor any belongings of his.

MSPD said Debautte’s body was found by a hiker near the Intemann Trail in Manitou Springs. Police said the death was not suspicious in nature and no foul play was involved.