PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s office alerted the public of 67-year-old Susan Maldonado who was reported as missing.





She was last seen at approximately 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, after she was released from the Pueblo County Jail.

Maldonado was wearing a red and white flannel shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

If you have seen Ms. Maldonado or know anything about her whereabouts, please call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250.