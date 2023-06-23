UPDATE: 6/23/2023 1:35 p.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said at about 1:30 p.m. that Troy Beardsley had been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY: Missing minor last seen heading toward Palmer Park

6/23/2023 1:31 p.m.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for a missing 8-year-old Troy Beardsley who was last seen on Paseo Road heading toward Palmer Park.

Beardsley is described as 4’2″, 55 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes, wearing a light blue t-shirt with a smiley face, gray shorts, and blue and pink gym shoes.

Anyone with information on Beardsley’s whereabouts is asked to call the CSPD at (719) 444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.