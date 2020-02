The Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out an alert Tuesday afternoon, stating the two missing children from Michigan have been found and are safe.

7-year-old Bently Dunkelberger and 9-year-old Karley Dunkelberger were reported missing last Tuesday, January 28.

UPDATE (2/4/20 1730 hours): Kids have been found safe! https://t.co/e6NATgYSk2 — CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) February 5, 2020

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation did not say where or how the children were found.

It’s also not clear whether their parents face any charges linked to the case.